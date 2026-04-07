MBME Group, Comera Financial Holdings announce strategic collaboration

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- MBME Group, a UAE-based leader in technology solutions and digital transformation, has announced a strategic collaboration with Comera Financial Holdings, part of Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group.

The collaboration will explore opportunities across digital payments, financial services, and merchant solutions within the UAE, united by a commitment to responsible and regulated financial innovation.

The engagement unites MBME’s established digital infrastructure and nationwide presence with Comera Financial Holdings’ financial services ecosystem. The shared objective is to identify areas of cooperation that enhance customer access, convenience, and innovation, while operating within applicable UAE regulatory frameworks. Together, the parties will evaluate business, consumer, and merchant-focused use cases, including digital wallet services, payment acceptance, and access to regulated financial services through MBME’s network.

As part of this collaboration, Comera Pay, regulated by the CBUAE and part of the Comera Financial Holdings ecosystem, will also explore introducing Digital Gold investment capabilities through integration with MBME, enabling users to buy, sell, and hold gold within the Comera Pay app, supported by secure infrastructure, real-time pricing, and seamless liquidity.

Under the partnership, merchants within MBME’s network will gain access to Comera’s end-to-end product suite, encompassing POS terminals, SoftPOS, payment gateway, QR payments, and payment links, alongside business finance offerings including working capital solutions, invoice discounting, and merchant cash advance.

“Our collaboration with Comera Financial Holdings enables us to explore new opportunities to expand digital payment access and merchant enablement across the UAE," Abdelhadi Mohamed, Managing Director and Group CEO, MBME Group, said.

“This collaboration with MBME Group reflects our commitment to building responsible, regulated, and future-ready financial services that enhance everyday payment experiences," Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, Managing Director and Group CEO, Comera Financial Holdings, said.

The collaboration reflects both organisations’ alignment with the UAE’s vision for digital transformation and financial innovation, with all initiatives subject to regulatory approvals and legal requirements.