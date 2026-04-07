GCC Secretary-General discusses regional developments with Austria’s Foreign Minister

RIYADH, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) received Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria, Beate Meinl-Reisinger at the GCC General Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed several key topics, most notably the Iranian aggressions targeting the GCC states, the implications of the dangerous escalation currently witnessed in the region and exchanged views regarding regional and international developments.

Austria's foreign minister reaffirmed her country's steadfast support for the GCC states in the face of these attacks, underscoring the necessity of intensifying international efforts to halt these aggressions and protect the security and stability of the region.