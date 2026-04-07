DCT Abu Dhabi named destination partner for World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention 2027

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has been named the destination partner for the 19th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention, which will take place in October 2027 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) with the support of the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB).

Established in 1991, the convention will be held in the Middle East for the first time, welcoming between 4,000 and 5,000 overseas Chinese entrepreneurs from around the world.

Hosting the convention reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier global destination for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, showcasing its world-class infrastructure and expanding portfolio of distinctive tourism and cultural offerings.

The event supports the objectives of Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to increase annual visitor numbers to 39.3 million by 2030—representing a growth of more than 50% compared to 2023.

Organisers of the 2025 edition of the convention, which recently concluded in Macao, formally handed over the convention flag to the organisers of the upcoming Abu Dhabi edition.

During a ceremony held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), officials included Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE; Saeed Al Fazari, Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi had acknowledged Dr Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong; and Tang Zhengang, Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce UAE and Chairman of the Organising Committee in selecting Abu Dhabi to convene this notable congress that will further catalyse foreign investments into the UAE.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “International events and conventions are a core pillar of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector, contributing to broader economic diversification efforts. We look forward to welcoming participants to this prestigious event, which provides a platform to build new partnerships and deepen dialogue with Chinese entrepreneurs, while showcasing Abu Dhabi’s exceptional tourism offerings, advanced infrastructure, and authentic Emirati hospitality. With new museums opening in Saadiyat Cultural District, and the announcement of major upcoming entertainment projects such as Sphere Abu Dhabi and the Disney theme park and resort, we continue to attract more Chinese visitors, particularly those seeking new business opportunities and distinctive experiences.”

Ambassador Zhang Yiming said, “China–UAE relations have entered their best phase in history. Abu Dhabi’s support for hosting the World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention further demonstrates its proactive commitment to strengthening these longstanding bilateral ties. Hosting this landmark event will create a platform for constructive cooperation, deliver mutual benefits for both people, and inject greater momentum into global development through the engagement of overseas Chinese entrepreneurs.”

As a core pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, the MICE sector plays a key role in positioning the emirate as a leading global destination for business events. In 2024, Abu Dhabi hosted approximately 4,000 MICE events, welcoming more than 1.55 million visitors, representing a 62% increase compared to the previous year.