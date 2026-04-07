Kuwait detects 17 drones in 24 hours, no damage reported

KUWAIT, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday that the armed forces detected 17 hostile drones within the country's airspace over the past 24 hours, confirming that all were dealt with according to established procedures without causing any material damage or human casualties, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The statement was delivered by the Ministry's official spokesperson, Colonel Staff Saud Al-Atwan, during the daily media briefing on the latest developments and operational events amid ongoing Iranian attacks on the State of Kuwait.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit of the Land Forces Engineering handled 15 reports during the same period, in line with approved procedures, he added.