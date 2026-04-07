GCC Chief: Escalating challenges true test of GCC's ability to protect its achievements

RIYADH, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), stated that the escalating challenges facing GCC countries are no longer a passing circumstance, but rather a true test of GCC's ability to protect its achievements and ensure the continued efficiency and stability of its vital sectors.

This came during the GCC secretary-general's address at the extraordinary meeting of the Committee of the GCC Ministers of Tourism, held today via video conference, chaired by Bahraini Minister of Tourism Fatima Al Sairafi, who is also president of the current session, with the participation of the GCC ministers of tourism.

At the beginning of the meeting, the GCC secretary-general stated that today's extraordinary meeting is being held at a critical juncture, as the GCC countries are targeted by a blatant Iranian aggression, stressing that, "this escalation necessitates that we all move from traditional coordination to a higher level of practical integration and proactive response, given that the tourism sector in the GCC countries is a fundamental pillar for achieving economic sustainability."

Albudaiwi further said, "The GCC countries have successfully established themselves as global tourist destinations, making this sector one of the fastest-growing and most significant contributors to the diversification of their economies. The developments we are witnessing today have cast a shadow over the vital tourism sector, impacting travel patterns, the pace of tourism activity and the stability of related markets."

"This requires us to strengthen coordination and integration, and intensify joint efforts to ensure the sustainable growth of this sector, preserve its achievements, and enhance its ability to face future challenges," he underlined.

Furthermore, he reviewed in his address some statistics from the Gulf Statistical Centre for 2024, showing that the GCC countries received more than 72 million tourists, generating revenues of nearly $120 billion.

He also said, "However, given the military escalation in the region, a decline in tourist numbers is expected, ranging between 8 and 19 million, with potential losses in tourism revenues ranging between $13 and $32 billion."

The GCC secretary-general also pointed out that experience has proven that the GCC countries are capable of overcoming all crises and challenges efficiently and effectively, relying on their close ties and effective integration across all fields.

He emphasised that this approach has contributed to strengthening the GCC countries' ability to contain challenges, maintain their stability and ensure the efficient and effective continuity of all vital sectors, reflecting the strength and effectiveness of joint Gulf action in various circumstances.

Albudaiwi added that the meeting of the Committee of the GCC Ministers of Tourism reflects a deep understanding of the nature of these challenges, through discussing the current situation and anticipating its dimensions and impact on the tourism sector.

He noted that this approach also entails working collectively to develop the best ways to address these challenges, whether in the short or long term, in order to ensure the restoration of tourism momentum and enhance its sustainability.

He emphasised the importance of unifying media messages and adopting joint initiatives that restore confidence in tourism markets, reaffirming that the GCC region remains a safe and attractive destination.