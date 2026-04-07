SAVW highlights vital role of volunteering in health sector on World Health Day

SHARJAH, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Coinciding with World Health Day, observed annually on April 7th, the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work (SAVW) emphasised that health-related work is a fundamental pillar for enhancing quality of life and building a more informed society. This is achieved through supporting specialised volunteering in awareness, prevention, and community support, and by empowering individuals and institutions to provide effective health services that elevate the sector and strengthen social responsibility.

On the occasion of World Health Day, the award stressed the importance of establishing a culture of volunteering within the health sector, considering it a vital avenue for improving quality of life. This aligns with this year's theme: "Together for Health... Standing for Science."

The award noted that this global occasion presents an opportunity to raise community awareness about the importance of public health and to highlight the collaborative efforts of institutions and individuals in disseminating health education and improving preventive and curative services.

Suad Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, explained that volunteering in the health sector represents an advanced model of specialised volunteering, given its direct role in supporting the health sector and expanding the range of services provided to the community, particularly in awareness, prevention, and community support.

She added that volunteers play an integral role with health authorities through participation in awareness campaigns and community initiatives, providing support to the most vulnerable groups, including patients and the elderly, while promoting healthy lifestyles and preventive behaviours.

Al Shamsi emphasised that the award prioritises supporting and developing specialised volunteering through programmes that attract talent and empower volunteers to utilise their expertise in serving the community. The award also honours outstanding health initiatives that achieve sustainable impact.

She noted that the award motivates institutions and individuals to adopt innovative initiatives that raise awareness, strengthen social responsibility, and support the country’s efforts to build a healthy and safe society.

Al Shamsi called on community members to actively engage in health volunteer work, stressing that promoting human health is a shared responsibility, and that volunteering is a key partner in achieving sustainable development and enhancing quality of life.