Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board meeting

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company, has chaired the company’s Board meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the Board approved the Board of Directors’ report and the company’s financial statements for 2025, in light of strong financial results and sustained growth across various investment sectors. The Board also approved a number of items listed on the agenda related to the company’s activities.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Executive Council Member, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Investment Company; Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Office.