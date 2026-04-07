UNSC fails to adopt resolution calling on Iran to refrain from obstructing navigation in Strait of Hormuz

NEW YORK, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has failed to adopt a draft resolution demanding that the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately cease all attacks against commercial vessels and refrain from any attempts to obstruct freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, while at the same time authorising states to coordinate their defencive efforts to ensure the safety and security of ships, including escorting them when necessary.

The draft resolution, submitted by the Kingdom of Bahrain, received the support of 11 countries, while both the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China used their veto power. The Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of Colombia abstained from voting.

Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, whose country holds the presidency of the Security Council for the month of April, expressed his deep regret over the Council’s failure to adopt the resolution, which primarily addresses the challenge posed by Iran and its unjustified control over international navigation. He pointed out that this requires a firm international stance against such illegal and irresponsible actions.

He stated that the Security Council’s failure to act would have serious repercussions for humanity, considering the draft resolution presented for a vote as a serious attempt to address Iran’s repeated aggressive behaviour in the region.

Al Zayani informed Council members that Iran’s continued insistence on threatening the security of international navigation is not an isolated incident, but rather a “documented negative approach.” He stressed in this regard that Iran has no right to close the Strait of Hormuz or deprive the world’s countries of vital resources, noting that the draft submitted by his country for a vote is consistent with international law and the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain reminded the international community that the Gulf states are a primary source of energy flow to the world, making the Strait of Hormuz a shared international responsibility.

The amended Bahraini draft resolution, which was voted on today, stipulated the condemnation of attacks and threats targeting commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, holding Iran responsible for undermining maritime security and threatening global trade and energy security.

It emphasised the need for the immediate cessation of all attacks and any attempts to obstruct freedom of navigation in the strait, affirming that such actions constitute a violation of international law and a threat to international peace and security.

The resolution reaffirmed the Security Council’s commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and to the right of all ships and aircraft to transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law, including the relevant provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

In this regard, the text called on concerned states using commercial navigation routes to coordinate defensive efforts to ensure the safety and security of ships, including escorting them when necessary, while adhering to international humanitarian law and human rights law.

It also emphasised the right of states to defend their vessels against attacks, demanding that Iran immediately cease all attacks against commercial ships, refrain from any attempts to obstruct freedom of navigation, and stop targeting civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities and water stations.

The resolution expressed concern over the extension of threats to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, considering any attempt to obstruct navigation in these vital waterways a serious threat to international security.