Federal Traffic Council convenes first meeting of 2026

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Traffic Council convened its first meeting of 2026 under the chairmanship of Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harthi, with the participation of all members and representatives of key strategic partners. Held via video conference, the session introduced the newly constituted Council, formed pursuant to Ministerial Resolution No. (142) of 2026, and approved its annual meeting schedule, reinforcing institutional integration across entities shaping the UAE’s traffic system.

The meeting was convened in line with the Cabinet’s decision to establish the Council for a renewable three-year term. Chaired by a representative of the Ministry of Interior and comprising strategic partners in traffic safety, the Council aims to align national efforts, unify initiatives, and advance the efficiency and effectiveness of the UAE’s traffic system.

Members stressed the system’s high level of preparedness and proactive capacity to address evolving challenges, highlighting its operational efficiency and rapid responsiveness, driven by strong inter-agency coordination and a shared commitment to achieving the highest standards of road safety.

The Council also reviewed business continuity frameworks in collaboration with relevant authorities and partners to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of traffic services nationwide, while enhancing readiness under varying conditions.

In addition, the Council examined the Ministry of Interior’s 2023–2026 strategy, which is anchored in a vision to position the UAE among the world’s safest countries. This is pursued through enabling safe mobility via advanced traffic systems and elevating the performance of infrastructure and safety-related services.

Performance indicators associated with the strategy were also reviewed, most notably the We the UAE 2031 metric, which aspires to place the UAE among the top three countries globally in the lowest road fatality rates, alongside other national and strategic indicators related to traffic accidents and fatalities.

The Council approved the 2026 GCCTraffic Week plan, scheduled from 3 to 9 May under the theme Cross Safely, to be put in place across all emirates. The meeting further outlined the Council’s core mandates, including the review and development of traffic legislation and policies, endorsement of specialized studies, addressing national-level challenges, and strengthening regional and international partnerships, collectively supporting the UAE’s leadership in traffic safety.