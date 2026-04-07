AAPC criticises failure of UNSC to adopt resolution calling on Iran to refrain from obstructing navigation in Strait of Hormuz

BAGHDAD, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Asian-African Parliamentary Council (AAPC) affirmed that the failure of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to adopt a resolution demanding that Iran refrain from obstructing navigation in the Strait of Hormuz undermines international efforts aimed at ensuring the stability of vital corridors and global supply chains.

Saud Al-Hujailan, First Vice President of the Council, stated that this failure reflects a deep flaw in the decision-making mechanisms within the UNSC and necessitates urgent international parliamentary action, in coordination with the Inter-Parliamentary Union and all parliamentary bodies and unions, to exert pressure on governments and regimes to correct the Council’s course and ensure it fulfills its true role in supporting global security and stability.

He added that the brutal terrorist attacks carried out by Iran against the Gulf states and Jordan, including repeated attacks on ships and maritime corridors in the Strait of Hormuz, represent a direct threat to security and peace in the region and the world, undermine the stability of vital corridors and international navigation, and constitute a blatant violation of international law.

The Council condemned the failure of UNSC to adopt the draft resolution submitted to ensure the opening and securing of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, expressing deep concern over this dangerous escalation, which reflects disregard for the risks these attacks pose to international security.