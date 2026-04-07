Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 'Our Life in the UAE' Forum

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Fund, stated that the UAE’s journey continues with confidence and determination under the wise vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

''This vision is founded on construction, development, and openness to the world, without compromising national identity or distancing from the deeply rooted values and authentic traditions cherished by the people of the UAE throughout history,'' said Sheikh Nahyan during his keynote speech at the opening of the “Our Life in the UAE” Forum, held under the theme “Readings in Love of the UAE,” at the Energy Center in Abu Dhabi.

He explained that the forum represents an open platform for creative works authored by Emirati men and women as well as residents of the UAE, serving as a sincere expression of their loyalty and pride in belonging to the State. He affirmed that these contributions constitute clear evidence that love for the UAE “has no limits and faces no constraints.”

He added that the readings presented reflect genuine and shared emotions, renewing love for the UAE in the collective conscience and reinforcing a deep and steadfast sense of loyalty. He emphasized that societal cohesion across all segments remains a fundamental pillar for excellence and success in all fields.

The event was attended by Mohammed Al Merr, Chairman of the Board of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, along with Afraa Al Sabri, Director General at the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence; Saeed Al Dhaheri, Member of the Board of Trustees of the National Fund; Yasser Al Gargawi, Director General of the National Fund; and a distinguished gathering of leaders in thought, art, culture, and creativity from the UAE and across the Arab world.

The forum was attended by more than 700 participants, including academics, critics, university professors, publishers, and media professionals. Social media influencers and podcasters also had a strong and visible presence within the Community Interaction Zone, which emerged as the most dynamic area of the forum throughout the day.

The forum evolved into a major national celebration in love of the UAE—through expressions written on the public mural, visual artworks created by Emirati artists, and emotionally resonant speeches delivered during the session titled “Our Life in the Caves,” which featured participation from all segments of society.

In his address, Sheikh Nahyan emphasised that the gathering embodied the collective sentiment of love for the UAE—this cherished nation to which all are bound by sincere loyalty, deep-rooted belonging, and heartfelt affection. He reiterated that the forum represents a sincere renewal of the national pledge and a reaffirmation of the willingness to give everything for the UAE to remain a land of dignity, security, and safety.

He added that participants from all walks of life formed a vivid and integrated portrait of a successful society—one that connects the present with the past and moves wisely and confidently toward a future that promises greater prosperity, well-being, and a dignified life for all who live in the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that Emirati society benefits from a wise leadership that teaches confidence in oneself and in the nation as the foundation of growth and success. Love for the UAE, he said, is a supreme value and a blessing whose benefits extend to everyone. The forum, he affirmed, provided an opportunity to express pride in the comprehensive renaissance achieved by the State, within an authentic environment grounded in patriotism, loyalty, and unity around national goals and aspirations.

He praised the readings presented on the forum’s main stage and within the Community Interaction Zone, including selected contributions from the “Our Life in the UAE” competition organised by the National Fund in cooperation with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence. The competition witnessed participation by tens of thousands of individuals from across society, all expressing their love and pride in life in the UAE.

He stressed that the showcased works were carefully selected examples of a collective emotional production that conveys gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State and to the leadership that works tirelessly to ensure the UAE remains a model of safety, peace, and coexistence.

The forum concluded amid widespread acclaim for its cultural and national content, which reflected the depth of belonging to the UAE and strengthened values of loyalty and social cohesion among all who live in the country.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Merr, Chairman of the Board of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, affirmed that the uniqueness of the UAE’s experience stems from a living national identity that evolved cumulatively and grew within a value-based system shaping society.

This identity harmoniously blends deep-rooted heritage with calm openness to the world, granting individuals balance and enabling society to move forward with confidence and reassurance.

He said that the UAE’s history—from its founding to the present day—forms a radiant image, having succeeded in a short time in building civilization, achieving development, prosperity, safety, and reassurance for both citizens and residents. This was not an easy path, but one that required great effort and the wise vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

This journey of progress continues today under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who further strengthened national development and established a military force that is a source of pride and ensures security and stability for all.

The session was moderated by journalist Hind Khalifat and featured journalist and writer Nasser Al Dhaheri, who discussed the profound meanings of the words of the President and their reassuring message to citizens and residents alike.

Al Dhaheri noted that the UAE operates as an integrated system that plans for the future proactively and is always prepared for challenges.

Media professional Maisoon Azzam emphasised that she learned love of country from an early age in the UAE, built on the noble values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed. She affirmed that residents in the UAE have never felt discrimination, noting that the shared experience of living in the country inspires a sense of pride and belonging that is difficult to fully understand without having lived there.

The forum successfully activated podcasts as a modern media tool to strengthen its cultural, intellectual, and social presence, particularly among youth. Through documenting inspiring experiences and hosting prominent cultural, artistic, academic, and media figures, podcasts helped convey values of belonging, identity, and loyalty in an engaging and accessible dialogue-based format.