UAE deeply regrets UNSC’s failure to endorse clear international cooperation framework in ending Iran’s illegal attacks, threats to global economy

ABU DHABI, 7th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates deeply regrets that the UN Security Council (UNSC) failed today to endorse a clear framework for international cooperation in ending Iran’s illegal attacks and threats to the global economy by adopting a draft resolution demanding the immediate cessation of all attacks on vessels and attempts to impede freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

''The Strait of Hormuz must remain open to all, and the freedom of navigation must be preserved. No country should have the power to shut down the arteries of global commerce and drive the world to the brink of economic calamity,'' the UAE said.

The UAE emphasised that the Security Council's failure to act does not diminish the urgency of this crisis or the UAE’s resolve.

'It added: 'We thank Bahrain for its leadership on the Security Council and for its diplomatic efforts. We will continue to push for international efforts to restore the Strait of Hormuz and work with partners to advance coordinated action to secure navigation and restore the flow of global commerce.''