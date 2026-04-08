Dubai Police launch ‘Ride with Police’ to promote active community living

DUBAI, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police are set to launch a new community cycling initiative, “Ride with Police”, in partnership with Dubai Autodrome, beginning Wednesday.

The initiative will take place at the Dubai Autodrome track in Dubai Sports City and will run every Wednesday throughout April, providing participants with a safe and professionally organised sporting setting.

As part of their commitment to enhancing quality of life and encouraging healthy lifestyles, Dubai Police explained that the initiative supports community engagement and promotes activities that contribute to overall wellbeing.

A key highlight of the initiative is the participation of Dubai Police’s professional cyclists alongside community members, offering a valuable opportunity to interact, gain insights from their experience, and enjoy a positive sporting environment that fosters connection and trust.