MoFA signs MoU with Healthpoint to enhance access to specialised healthcare for employees

ABU DHABI, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, in a step that reflects its ongoing efforts to elevate the quality of healthcare provided to its employees and their families, and to foster a positive and supportive work environment. The partnership aims to expand access to high-quality, specialised medical services in line with internationally recognised healthcare standards and best practices.

The MoU was signed by Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Ali Anees, Chief Operating Officer UAE and Bahrain of M42’s Global Patient Care platform. Under the agreement, Healthpoint will offer a range of exclusive benefits, including priority appointment booking with the possibility of bypassing waiting lists, access to additional specialised medical consultations, particularly for surgeries, and the provision of alternative treatment plans and supportive care options.

The agreement also includes a 15 percent discount on outpatient and inpatient services not covered by health insurance, as well as regular updates on Healthpoint’s services and offerings. The partnership further extends to organising health-focused events, including specialised medical screenings, as well as virtual sessions and workshops on public health and healthy lifestyle practices, aligned with global health observances.

In this context, Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi emphasised that this partnership coincides with the declaration by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, designating 2026 as the “Year of the Family,” underscoring the family as the cornerstone of a cohesive and sustainable society. He noted that the collaboration reflects MoFA’s commitment to fostering a supportive and progressive work environment that prioritises the wellbeing and quality of life of its employees and their families by ensuring accessible, comprehensive, and world-class specialised healthcare services.

For his part, Dr. Ali Anees, Chief Operating Officer UAE and Bahrain of M42’s Global Patient Care platform, stated, “This collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reflects a shared vision to advance the delivery of specialised healthcare. At Healthpoint, we are committed to enabling seamless access to world-class, patient-centred care supported by multidisciplinary expertise and advanced medical capabilities. Looking ahead, this partnership provides a strong platform to drive innovation in care delivery, with a focus on preventive, personalised, and integrated healthcare solutions”.

The services provided by Healthpoint for MoFA employees have been designed to meet their evolving healthcare needs through an integrated approach focused on prevention, early intervention, and continuity of care, thus enhancing long-term health outcomes. These services include access to a wide range of multidisciplinary specialties such as orthopedics and sports medicine, dermatology and cosmetic medicine, dentistry, internal medicine, physiotherapy rams and bariatric surgery.