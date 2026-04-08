Sharjah Women’s Sports shine in UAE archery league stage four

SHARJAH, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Athletes from Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS) achieved outstanding results in the fourth stage of the UAE Archery League, held on 4th and 5th April 2026 at the Police Officers Club ranges. The team secured several individual medals and notable team achievements, demonstrating consistent technical skills and well-coordinated efforts across categories.

On the first day, during qualification rounds, Sharjah archers demonstrated strong readiness for the finals. Samia Odiniva topped the under-18 recurve category (60m), followed by Mona Al Sharaa and Sheikha Al Ali.

In the under-21 recurve category, Sara Ali Abdullah secured first place, while Noura Adel Al Mazmi finished third. Fatima Al Blooshi led the women’s category, with Sinehal Divakar finishing third.

In compound archery, Amna Al Awadhi dominated the women’s category, while Marwa Salman Al Balushi claimed second place in the under-18 category. Sara Adel Al Mazmi secured first position in the under-21 category, emphasising consistent team performance.

On the second day, Sharjah archers dominated the under-18 recurve category by taking the top three positions. Samia Odiniva won gold, Mona Al Sharaa took silver, and Sheikha Al Ali secured bronze.

Sinehal Divakar continued her strong form, winning gold in the women’s recurve category, while Maha Al Hosani claimed silver. In the under-21 recurve category, Sara Ahmed Al Balushi won silver and Noura Adel Al Mazmi secured third place.

In compound events, Amna Al Awadhi took gold in the women’s category, while Marwa Salman Al Balushi secured bronze in the under-18 division.

At the team level, Sharjah Women’s Sports Club won gold in the under-18 recurve (60m) team event with Samia Odiniva, Mona Al Sharaa, and Sheikha Al Ali. The team also took bronze in the 70m recurve competition.

Team coach Zakhar Tajayeva said the results highlight both positive aspects of the performance and areas that still need improvement in future stages. She observed that each league stage offers clearer insight into development areas, with ongoing efforts to boost consistency and competitiveness.

These results confirm the ongoing progress of Sharjah Women’s Sports Club athletes, supported by an integrated training system that enhances both technical and mental preparedness, and strengthens the team’s ability to compete consistently at the local level.