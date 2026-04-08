MoHESR grants automatic recognition for degrees from 38 UAE-based universities

ABU DHABI, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced that five higher education institutions (HEIs) have joined its automatic degree recognition initiative, bringing the total to 38.

The initiative enables students to receive instant, automatic recognition of their degrees upon graduation – without submitting applications – through a real-time integrated electronic system, allowing them to pursue postgraduate studies or enter employment with no additional recognition procedures. This way, it meets the needs of graduates and strengthens their readiness for the next stage of their academic or professional journey.

The move supports the Ministry’s Zero Government Bureaucracy drive, streamlining procedures, improving service efficiency, and enhancing the overall experience for stakeholders across the higher education sector.

Applicable to degrees issued by UAE-based HEIs, the service enables customers to verify qualifications from MoHESR-accredited institutions through an approved QR code that officially confirms recognition in line with established regulations and procedures. The expansion builds on the success of the proactive service since its launch, with ongoing efforts to include more HEIs.

HEIs benefiting from the initiative include by the initiative include United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University, Higher Colleges of Technology, University of Sharjah, American University of Sharjah, Khalifa University, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Abu Dhabi University, Ajman University, Al Ain University, University of Wollongong in Dubai, Liwa University, Canadian University Dubai, Gulf Medical University, City University Ajman, American University in Dubai, Al Qasimia University, Al Wasl University, Amity University Dubai, American University of Ras Al Khaimah, University of Dubai, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Rabdan Academy, Abu Dhabi School of Management, Jumeira University, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, American University in the Emirates, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University, Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Fatima College of Health Sciences, The British University in Dubai, Fujairah University, Dubai Medical University, Sharjah Education Academy, Umm Al Qaiwain University, and Emirates Aviation University.

As part of its integrated service system and Zero Government Bureaucracy efforts, MoHESR offers a range of electronic services to support qualification recognition, including verification of recognition status and issuance of digital copies of recognition certificates for degrees obtained abroad. These services reduce human intervention and save time for applicants while ensuring data reliability and easy access for relevant authorities across the UAE.