Ajman Chamber Food Working Groups review supply chain developments

AJMAN, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber organised a meeting for its Food Working Groups at the Chamber’s headquarters to review the latest developments in food supply chains and promote integration and coordination between relevant stakeholders from the public and private sectors, contributing to improving the efficiency and sustainability of this vital sector.

The meeting, held at Ajman Chamber’s headquarters, was chaired by Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Chamber, in the presence of Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of Member Support Services Sector, Jamila Kajoor Al Nuaimi, Director of Member Relations and Support Department at Ajman Chamber, and members of the Food Working Groups, including officials and representatives from government and private entities such as food factories, companies and shopping centres.

Salem Al Suwaidi stressed the importance of the meeting and the need to enhance coordination and intensify joint efforts between the public and private sectors, as well as to adopt innovative and proactive solutions to raise the efficiency of the food security system in line with global changes. He praised the efforts of government entities in monitoring markets and maintaining stability through an integrated regulatory system that ensures the availability of essential commodities and price stability.

He also commended the efforts of Ajman Chamber members from factories and companies operating in the food sector, and their vital role in enhancing the food security system and achieving advanced levels of self-sufficiency by developing their production capabilities and adopting innovation.

The meeting discussed the action plan for the next phase to ensure the continuity of food supply chains and enhance their flexibility in addressing global changes, by developing coordination mechanisms between relevant stakeholders, improving storage and transport efficiency, and adopting innovative solutions.

Participants also exchanged proposals, visions and development ideas to enhance the role of the Food Working Groups in achieving Ajman’s goals and vision.