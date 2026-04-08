UAE strongly condemns storming and vandalism of Kuwait’s Consulate in Basra

ABU DHABI, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the storming and acts of vandalism targeting the premises of the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait in Basra, as well as the accompanying blatant attacks.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the UAE’s categorical rejection of such destructive practices, emphasizing the necessity of protecting diplomatic premises, missions, and their personnel in accordance with international law and norms, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic premises and the protection of diplomatic staff.

The UAE called on the government of the Republic of Iraq to uphold its necessary and legal obligations to protect the premises of the consulate and its personnel, investigate the circumstances surrounding these attacks, prevent their recurrence, and take all necessary legal measures to hold the perpetrators accountable.