Abu Dhabi Police arrest 375 for spreading misleading information

ABU DHABI, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police announced the arrest of 375 individuals of various nationalities on suspicion of filming incidents and sharing misleading information on social media platforms related to current events. The suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecution to take legal action against them in accordance with applicable laws.

The force reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing security and safety in cooperation with relevant authorities across the emirate, stressing that such practices constitute a clear violation of laws and regulations aimed at protecting society and preserving its security and stability.

Abu Dhabi Police said that despite repeated warnings and alerts, some individuals were found to have violated instructions, stressing that the authorities will not tolerate anyone proven to be involved in spreading panic or stirring public opinion, which is a punishable offence under the law.

The force called on the public to exercise accuracy and credibility when sharing information, rely on approved official sources, and avoid circulating rumours or republishing unverified news.