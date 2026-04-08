Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to honour winners April 16

ABU DHABI, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has announced that the ceremony to honour the winners of the fourth edition of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award will take place on 16th April at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. The event will be attended by senior officials and strategic partners, reaffirming the Award’s role as one of the UAE’s leading national initiatives supporting the development of the agricultural sector and strengthening the foundations of sustainable food security.

A total of 476 submissions were received across the Award’s main categories following the close of registration in mid December. The strong participation reflects the growing interest among farmers, livestock breeders and commercial farms, and underscores the Award’s standing as a key national platform promoting agricultural advancement, food security, and awareness of excellence and innovation in agricultural practices.

Over its first three editions, the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award attracted 1,127 entries from across the UAE, with 162 farmers and livestock breeders recognised for outstanding achievements in plant and animal production and the adoption of sustainable practices.

These figures highlight the increasing confidence in the Award and its expanding impact in motivating farmers to enhance performance and adopt more efficient and innovative agricultural methods.

Across four cycles, the Award has cemented its position as a leading national initiative driving the development of the agricultural sector and supporting sustainable food security in the UAE. It has become a catalyst for improving plant and animal production efficiency and adopting global best practices. The Award also plays a pivotal role in fostering positive competition within the sector and advancing the UAE’s vision for an innovative agricultural system capable of addressing water scarcity and climate challenges, in line with the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

The Award has also served as a springboard for winners to achieve international recognition, including success at global competitions such as the Paris International Honey Awards.

The announcement of the winners follows a comprehensive evaluation process comprising both desk assessments and field visits to identify the most distinguished and innovative agricultural models. The criteria focused on production efficiency and environmental and economic sustainability, ensuring the highest levels of integrity and transparency.

For its fourth edition, the Award adopted enhanced criteria aligned with national priorities in smart agriculture, modern technologies and resource efficiency.

The ceremony will honour winners across the Award’s four main categories: Best Farm, Best Outstanding Smallholding, Agricultural Technologies Award, Commercial Farms Award, and the Outstanding Female Farmer and Breeder Award.

The fourth edition also includes 13 sub categories recognising distinguished farms, youth-led projects, agricultural innovation and women’s empowerment in the agricultural sector.

Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, ADAFSA’s Deputy Director-General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs and Chair of the Award’s Higher Committee, affirmed that the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award serves as a national platform for promoting sustainable agriculture by encouraging farmers and livestock breeders to adopt advanced technologies and innovative solutions that enhance production efficiency and optimise the use of natural resources.

She noted that the Award’s continued success would not have been possible without the unwavering support and forward looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADAFSA. His Highness places great emphasis on the agricultural sector and consistently directs efforts towards innovation, farmer empowerment and strengthening the UAE’s food security system. She added that his guidance remains a key driver in elevating the Award’s impact and reinforcing its role as a national platform for agricultural excellence and sustainability, in line with the UAE’s commitment to agricultural innovation and the transition to more efficient and sustainable production systems.

Al Muhairi highlighted that the Award has delivered tangible and meaningful impact across the agricultural sector through previous editions by promoting a culture of excellence and innovation, improving the quality and competitiveness of local products, and supporting the UAE’s efforts to build an integrated and sustainable food security ecosystem. She also noted that the Award has enhanced knowledge exchange among farmers, encouraged the adoption of global best practices and supported the shift towards smart agriculture through technologies such as hydroponics and artificial intelligence.

She emphasised that the evaluation stages were conducted with the highest levels of accuracy and comprehensiveness, with field visits enabling assessment teams to observe the real world impact of agricultural practices and verify alignment with sustainability and production efficiency standards, ensuring that the best agricultural models in the UAE are recognised.

Mouza Al Muhairi concluded that the Award continues to advance the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy, particularly amid global supply chain challenges and the growing need to strengthen local production. It supports farmers in adopting innovative solutions and modern technologies that enhance production efficiency and increase the sector’s ability to meet community needs, thereby reinforcing the resilience and sustainability of the national food system.