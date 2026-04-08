UAE air defences engage 17 ballistic missiles, 35 UAVs

ABU DHABI, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Defence announced that on Wednesday, 8 April 2026, UAE air defences engaged 17 ballistic missiles and 35 UAVs launched from Iran.

Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged a total of 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,256 UAVs.

These attacks resulted in injuries to 3 individuals, all of whom sustained minor injuries, bringing the total number of injuries to 224, involving individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

No martyrs or fatalities have been reported in the past hours. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, the total number of martyrs has reached 2, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces. The total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10, from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationalities.



