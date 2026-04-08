Emirates Doctors, European Centre for Disaster Medicine launch ‘Jaheziya International’ Programme

ABU DHABI, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Doctors Initiative, in collaboration with the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, has launched the “Jaheziya International” programme as a unified and integrated international training programme for preparedness and response.

The programme is designed to develop skills, build capacities, raise preparedness levels, and strengthen humanitarian medical response capabilities among first-line responders through a unified, internationally accredited training methodology that enables personnel to serve communities during emergencies, disasters, and crises.

The programme comes in line with the vision of the wise leadership to adopt innovative initiatives that invest in human capital, advance the healthcare sector, and strengthen partnerships with leading American, European, and British education and training centers, thereby contributing to the establishment of a global platform that supports science and scientists and harnesses knowledge for the service of humanity.

The initiative is also aligned with the global efforts led by the World Health Organisation to strengthen the role of science in protecting human health and in building resilient, future-ready healthcare systems capable of responding effectively to emergencies, crises, and disasters.

The programme focuses on developing a comprehensive global framework for emergency preparedness and response by building capacity, enhancing skills, developing competencies, strengthening readiness, and improving the speed and efficiency of response through a unified, integrated, and internationally accredited training methodology that ensures standardized practices and reinforces coordination across the healthcare, emergency, and security sectors.

The “Jaheziya International” initiative places special emphasis on investing in human capital as the cornerstone of preparedness systems. It targets frontline responders across multiple sectors, including healthcare professionals, emergency medical services personnel, civil defense teams, police, and security forces, in accordance with the highest international standards.

The programme integrates advanced training technologies, including high-fidelity medical simulation, artificial intelligence, and data-driven decision-making tools, thereby enhancing operational performance and enabling response teams to deal with emergencies rapidly and accurately.

The programme is supported by academic partnerships with more than ten global training centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, with the aim of transferring knowledge, adopting best practices, and delivering high-quality, internationally accredited training programmes.

In its first operational phase within the United Arab Emirates, the programme achieved national success by training more than 20,000 first responders from over 200 nationalities across the healthcare, emergency, and security sectors, under a comprehensive global model that is considered the first of its kind.

Professor Roberto Mugavero, President of the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, affirmed that the programme represents an important step toward unifying training frameworks and strengthening international cooperation in emergency and disaster medicine.

He noted that the initiative offers a global model for translating science into practical applications, building human capacities, and enhancing preparedness through advanced training and international partnerships.

He added that the cooperation between the Emirates Doctors Initiative and the European Centre for Disaster Medicine highlights the importance of global integration in developing preparedness systems, transferring knowledge, and building more efficient and sustainable response frameworks.

For his part, Dr. Adel Al Shamry Al Ajami, Chief Executive Officer of the Zayed Giving Initiative and President of the Emirates Doctors Initiative and the UAE Jaheziya Programme, stated that the launch of the “Jaheziya International” programme represents a practical application of the World Health Day theme and reflects the UAE’s commitment to transforming science into impact that strengthens global health security, builds the capacities of frontline defenders, enhances the preparedness of healthcare sectors, and improves the response of ambulance, civil defense, police, emergency, and disaster teams through a unified, internationally accredited methodology.

He added that the programme serves as a global model integrating science, training, and technology to build resilient health systems, strengthen preparedness, improve response, and contribute to saving lives.