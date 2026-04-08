Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy organises Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy International Blitz Chess Tournament for Ladies

ABU DHABI, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Chess Club & Mind Games has announced the organisation of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy International Blitz Chess Tournament for Ladies - 8th Edition on 25 April 2026 at the Academy’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Held also under the directives of Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, the tournament will be held under the Swiss system, featuring nine rounds of rapid matches that combine mental focus and tactical skill. The event will bring together players from various nationalities and age groups, with a total prize pool of AED 40,000, in addition to special awards for top players across different categories.

Abdullah Al Tamimi, Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy representative, said:

“The organisation of the 8th edition of the tournament comes in line with the Academy’s strategic vision to promote chess and strengthen its presence within ladies sports. This aligns with the UAE’s and Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for hosting major international sporting events. The tournament attracts elite players from around the world, providing a competitive platform that enhances the exchange of experience and elevates technical performance.”

He added:“The tournaments organized annually by the Academy contribute to reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for ladies sports. They reflect the Academy’s commitment, especially during the Year of the Family, to providing an integrated sports environment that supports family empowerment, People of Determination, and ladies, while opening wider opportunities for players to develop, compete, and gain experience. This contributes to building generations capable of achieving excellence and raising the nation’s flag across international platforms.”

Al Tamimi also emphasised that the Academy’s strategic partnerships with supporting entities are a key pillar in the success of its programs and events, enhancing the quality of organization and expanding the impact of its initiatives, further strengthening its position as a leading platform for supporting and developing ladies sports.

The organisation of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy International Blitz Chess Tournament for Ladies - 8th Edition reflects the Academy’s commitment to developing mind sports and strengthening the presence of ladies in this field through high-level competitive events, contributing to the continued growth of sports excellence in the UAE.