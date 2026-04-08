ENOC, 7X sign deal to expand logistics, retail services across UAE

DUBAI, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, and 7X, the UAE’s trade, transport, and logistics group, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for collaboration across e-commerce, quick commerce (q-commerce), logistics enablement, retail innovation, and transport-ready solutions.

The MoU provides a structured framework for ENOC Group and 7X to assess alignment and support their strategic priorities across several focus areas, including exploring joint ventures in high-demand segments such convenience stores, auto parts and assessing opportunities to integrate, operate, and scale existing dark store solutions.

They will also evaluate the integration of 7X’s National Network for Logistics (NXN) retail services, including out-of-home Pick-Up Drop-Off (PUDO) solutions and smart lockers, within ENOC’s retail network.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Group CEO of ENOC, commented, "This collaboration with 7X strengthens our commitment to innovation and digital transformation. By combining ENOC's retail footprint and energy expertise with 7X's advanced logistics and digital capabilities, we continue to improve the mobility journeys of our customers while creating more efficient operations for businesses across the country, in line with the UAE's vision for a diversified and digitally driven economy."

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, stated, "Our collaboration with ENOC is a strategic extension of our ongoing commitment to evolving logistics and retail services in response to the UAE’s dynamic market needs. We are establishing a benchmark for integration across vital sectors, pioneering a practical framework to test and validate use cases via interconnected service channels. Our goal is to drive measurable advancements in reliability and efficiency, ensuring seamless, world-class access for all our customers.''

The collaboration will identify opportunities to align ENOC’s YES Loyalty programme with 7X’s platforms and services to strengthen customer engagement. The parties will also assess solutions to equip the fleet operated by 7X’s logistics arm (EMX) with mobile, secure and automated refuelling capabilities to improve operational efficiency, and will leverage 7X’s infrastructure and strategic assets to deliver services that benefit communities across the UAE.