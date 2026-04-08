Beijing targets 4.5-5% annual GDP growth through 2030

BEIJING, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) - Beijing has set an average annual GDP growth target of between 4.5 and 5% for the 2026 to 2030 period, according to the capital's 15th Five-Year Plan released on Wednesday. It would add more than one trillion yuan($147 billion) to the city's economy over the period.

According to China daily report, In the past five years, Beijing's economy grew by an average of 5.2% a year, and its GDP reached 5.2 trillion yuan last year.

The new target was set after weighing need and feasibility. It was designed to support the city's long-term goal of roughly doubling its 2020 economic output by 2035, while leaving room for structural adjustment, reform, and higher-quality growth, according to officials with the Beijing Commission of Development and Reform.

Of its 13 sector-specific chapters, the first five focus on Beijing's role as the national capital, with emphasis on strengthening its functions as an international exchange hub and a center for scientific and technological innovation.

For international openness, it aims to raise Beijing's share of national cross-border passenger flows from 3.08% in 2025 to about 3.8 percent by 2030. Better services should encourage more foreign travelers to make the city their first stop in China.

On innovation, Beijing aims to lift R&D spending to more than 6 percent of GDP. With the current 145 national key laboratories (accounting for 28% of the nation's total), along with its many research institutions and leading companies, the city is poised to deliver more original breakthroughs.

The document also identifies care for the elderly and children as a major focus for the years ahead. Beijing had 687,000 residents aged 80 and above in 2024. The city wants to develop accessible and inclusive elderly care services, with regional elderly-care service centers covering 80% of subdistricts and townships by 2030.

The blueprint also includes targets in childcare, education, healthcare, coordinated regional development, urban renewal, and safety.