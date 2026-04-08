Abu Dhabi University granted patent for AI-powered multilingual sign language translation app

ABU DHABI, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- In a significant step toward advancing inclusion and accessible innovation, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has secured a patent for “HearMe,” an AI-powered multilingual sign language translation application designed to facilitate seamless communication for individuals with hearing impairments across different countries.

The platform was developed by ADU’s Dr. Modafar Ati, Associate Professor of Computer Science and Information Technology, in collaboration with alumna Reem Al Bostami, a graduate of the BSc in Information Technology programme. HearMe application aligns with the objectives set by the UAE’s National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, which aims to reduce inequalities, promote equity and enhance digital literacy for People of Determination.

Created to enable people with hearing impairments to fully participate in higher education and professional training programs, HearMe promotes more inclusive learning environments and expands access to new academic and career pathways. This application enables real-time translation between sign language and text by converting signed gestures into written words and transforming typed text into animated sign language.

The platform also supports multilingual sign language translation across different sign systems, including American and French sign languages, enabling users from different linguistic backgrounds to communicate effectively, reducing both accessibility and linguistic barriers.

Dr. Modafar Ati said: “As technology and AI continue to advance, it is essential that we ensure these advancements translate into practical solutions that deliver measurable and scalable social impact.

HearMe was developed with a clear purpose in mind, to facilitate accessible communication and address real-world challenges, strengthening the participation of individuals with hearing impairments in academic and professional environments. We take pride in this patent, not just as a recognition of our technical achievement, but as a testament to ADU’s commitment to applied research while advancing the UAE's national priorities of inclusion, accessibility, and sustainable development.”

The patented application provides bidirectional, real-time translation between sign language and spoken words, enabling effective interaction in classrooms, training programs, and workplaces. In doing so, it addresses longstanding communication barriers that have limited equal participation and opportunity for people with hearing impairment.

ADU will continue to champion accessibility and empower People of Determination across the UAE, through the rollout of sustained initiatives like the development of HearMe application and previously launched Inclusion Advocates of Tomorrow programME in collaboration with Ma’an, Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and Key2enable. Through these efforts, ADU continues to translate its Vision 2027 into action by embedding inclusion, innovation, and community impact across its academic and research ecosystem.