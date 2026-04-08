AED 6.22 billion in real estate transactions in Ajman in Q1

AJMAN, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The value of real estate transactions in Ajman during the first quarter of the current year reached AED 6.22 billion, through 3,890 transactions, achieving a growth of 12% compared to the same period in 2025. The trading volume amounted to AED 4.24 billion through 3,128 transactions.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, stated that the results achieved by the real estate sector during the first quarter of this year reflect the strength of the emirate’s real estate market and its ability to continue steady growth, supported by the wise leadership’s vision and the integration of legislative and regulatory frameworks.

He pointed out that the positive indicators recorded reflect investor confidence and the increasing attractiveness of the emirate as a promising investment destination, thanks to the enabling environment and quality facilities that support the sector’s sustainability and enhance its competitiveness.