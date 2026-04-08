Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Judicial Council meeting

SHARJAH, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, chaired on Wednesday morning a meeting of the Council held at the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah.

H.H. praised the efforts of the Judicial Council members during the past period, commending their continuous work in strengthening the judicial system and the rule of law, and in providing a fair judicial environment that safeguards rights and promotes societal stability.

The meeting addressed a number of topics related to monitoring the quality of judicial performance and enhancing the efficiency of court operations, in a way that accelerates case resolution and ensures justice. It also discussed ways to develop litigation procedures, contributing to institutional integration and achieving the highest standards of accuracy and transparency in judicial work.

The Council approved a package of regulatory bylaws aimed at developing the legislative and professional framework of judicial work and elevating practices in line with best standards. These include the Judicial Inspection Regulation, the Code of Judicial Conduct, the Regulation for Organising Visitation Rights of Custodial Children, the Family Guidance Regulation, the Professional Conduct Regulation for Family Counselors, and the Regulation for Marriage Officials, in a manner that enhances governance and reinforces principles of integrity and accountability.

The Council also approved the establishment of a number of specialised prosecution departments as a qualitative step to enhance specialisation and improve the handling of specific cases, in line with rapid developments across various sectors. These include the Public Funds Prosecution, Criminal Judgments Prosecution, Economic Crimes and Money Laundering Prosecution, Narcotics Prosecution, Family and Child Prosecution, Traffic Prosecution, Nationality and Residency Prosecution, Information Technology Prosecution, and Dibba Al Hisn Comprehensive Prosecution, contributing to faster procedures and more efficient justice delivery.

The Council further approved the organisation of an annual forum for female judges on March 10 each year, coinciding with the International Day of Women Judges, as part of efforts to support and empower women in the judiciary and to create a professional platform for exchanging expertise and knowledge.

This follows the success of the forum’s first edition this year, which brought together distinguished female judges from across the country to highlight pioneering experiences, strengthen women’s role in developing the judicial system, and support excellence and innovation in judicial work.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Chairman of the Judicial Council paid a visit to the Museum of Celebrated Reciters at the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah.

The museum documents the Quranic heritage and showcases the recitations and personal collections of some of the most distinguished reciters across the Arab world. H.H. was given a detailed account of the lives and legacies of renowned figures drawn from Egypt, the Levant, Mesopotamia, and Africa, as well as reciters of the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque, and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He toured the museum's different sections, looking at the personal belongings these great reciters left behind — photographs, letters, copies of the Holy Quran, and old recording equipment, from vinyl records to tape reels, each item telling a small part of their remarkable story. Among those featured were Sheikh Abdulbasit Abdulsamad, Sheikh Mahmoud Khalil Al Husary, Sheikh Ali Abdullah Jaber, and Sheikh Bakri Al Tarabishy — men whose voices have carried across decades and who remain, to this day, giants in the world of Quranic recitation. H.H. took time to learn about the different stages of their lives and the remarkable breadth of their contributions.

H.H. also visited the academy's state-of-the-art studios, equipped with the latest specialist technology for Quranic, television, and radio production to international quality standards. He was briefed on how the studios operate, the teams behind them, and the most notable complete Quranic recitations that have been recorded there across various narrations, all produced to the highest artistic and technical standards.