IACAD, Emarat EV Charging Stations Company launch smart infrastructure in Mosques

DUBAI, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) has signed a framework agreement granting temporary site occupation licenses to develop and operate an integrated infrastructure for electric vehicle charging in mosque parking areas across the Emirate, in partnership with the Emarat EV Charging Stations Company (UAEV).

This strategic step reflects IACAD’s commitment to adopting smart, sustainable solutions and enhancing mosque readiness to meet the evolving needs of the community.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of IACAD, and Engineer Ahmed Al Kaabi, a Board Member of the Emarat EV Charging Stations Company (UAEV).

The contract spans eight years, with the option to renew by mutual agreement, ensuring the continuity of the project and its development in line with best practices in clean energy and smart infrastructure.

Under the agreement, a comprehensive suite of services will be provided, including the installation and operation of advanced, modern charging stations in mosque parking areas, routine maintenance, performance monitoring, secure smart payment solutions, and the deployment of advanced energy management technologies to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

The project also includes a digital application enabling users to view available charging station locations thereby enhancing ease of use and delivering an advanced service experience for mosque visitors.

On this occasion, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi affirmed that the project represents a qualitative shift in the philosophy of developing mosque-related services, reflecting IACAD’s transition from traditional service provision to building an integrated, sustainability-focused ecosystem that anticipates future community needs.

He noted that integrating clean energy solutions within mosque facilities strengthens their role as dynamic civic hubs within the sustainable development framework and underscores the Department’s commitment to aligning its religious mission with national policies on energy, the environment, and smart transformation—thereby establishing a forward-looking institutional model for mosques that keeps pace with Dubai’s future aspirations.

Engineer Ahmed Al Kaabi stated: “This agreement reflects the importance of effective partnerships in advancing sustainable mobility across the UAE. Through joint efforts with IACAD to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure in mosque facilities, we contribute to integrating clean transport solutions into community amenities and supporting the country’s transition toward a low-emissions future.”

He commended the partnership between the two parties and reaffirmed UAEV’s commitment to continued collaboration with national stakeholders to expand EV charging infrastructure and accelerate the adoption of sustainable transport solutions in line with the UAE’s strategic vision. Ali Al Darwish, Acting Chief Executive Officer of UAEV, also noted that this cooperation with IACAD represents a practical step toward providing EV charging services in community-centric locations, while maintaining a clear strategic approach to expanding the charging network.

He emphasised UAEV’s commitment to delivering accessible, sustainable mobility solutions across the UAE.

For his part, Consultant Engineer Ali Al Halyan Al Suwaidi explained that the project is founded on advanced technical principles, with the adoption of the latest EV charging technologies and adherence to the highest safety and operational efficiency standards.

He added that the infrastructure has been designed to ensure flexibility and future scalability, and to be integrated with smart energy management and performance monitoring systems—keeping pace with the rapid growth of electric vehicle usage in the Emirate of Dubai.

This project reaffirms IACAD’s pioneering role in supporting environmental sustainability, developing smart infrastructure, and strengthening the integration of religious values with the requirements of sustainable development—further positioning mosques as advanced community facilities aligned with future aspirations.