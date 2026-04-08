Royal Stables set to host UAE National Dressage Championships for first time

ABU DHABI, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Royal Stables will host the UAE National Dressage Championships for the first time on April 11–12, 2026, held in conjunction with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, welcoming the country’s leading riders and horses for the pinnacle event of the national dressage season.

Staged over two days at the legacy Abu Dhabi venue, the Championships will see over 50 combinations compete for the prestigious National Championship titles across all levels.

Day one will feature the set test classes, where riders perform prescribed movements before a panel of judges, demonstrating precision, harmony and technical execution. Competition will build into day two with the ever-popular Freestyle classes, where athletes present choreographed routines set to music, combining athleticism with creativity in front of an audience.

The event will take place in The Royal Stables’ state-of-the-art indoor arena, officially inaugurated earlier this year and designed to host top-level national and international competition. With grandstand seating and an on-site café, the venue offers spectators an immersive experience, placing them at the heart of the action across both days of competition.

The show will begin at 09:00 am each day, with a full schedule of classes showcasing the depth and progression of dressage talent across the UAE.

A befitting venue, The Royal Stables is also home to the UAE’s Para Dressage Performance Programme, where Emirati athletes are training within a structured high performance pathway towards qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games. The programme reflects the venue’s wider commitment to developing elite talent and supporting the future of equestrian sport in the UAE.

Commenting on the Championships, Laura Richardson, General Manager of The Royal Stables and Team UAE Dressage rider, said “We are incredibly proud to host the UAE National Dressage Championships for the first time. The Royal Stables has quickly established itself as a high-performance facility, and to welcome the country’s top athletes to compete here is a significant milestone. Events like this are vital in supporting the continued growth of dressage in the UAE and providing riders with the platform they deserve.”

Dr Ghanem Al Hajri, Secretary General of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, added “We are thankful to The Royal Stables for hosting this year’s UAE National Dressage Championships and for their continued support of the sport. It is exciting to witness the rapid growth of dressage in the UAE, with increasing participation and a rising standard of competition, reflecting the strength and ambition of our national equestrian community.”

As the national season finale, the Championships represent a key moment in the UAE dressage calendar, bringing together elite sport, community engagement and a celebration of the discipline’s continued growth in the region.