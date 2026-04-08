Dubai Club for People of Determination honours Para cycling champions for 11 medal achievement

DUBAI, 8th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Club for People of Determination honoured its Para cycling champions in recognition of their outstanding achievement of 11 medals — three gold, five silver, and three bronze — won at the World Cup in Thailand and the Asian Track Cycling Championships in the Philippines.

Ahmed Al Badawi secured a bronze medal at the World Cup, while Abdullah Salem Al Balushi delivered an exceptional performance, claiming three gold and two silver medals. Salama Al Khatri, who is also the Vice Chair of Asian Paralympic Committee’s Athletes Committee, also shone on the continental stage, claiming three silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Championships.

Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the club’s Executive Board, praised the athletes’ remarkable accomplishments at both global and continental levels, commending the dedication and hard work of the players and coaching staff.

He reaffirmed the club’s commitment to recognising excellence and supporting its outstanding athletes.

Berregad noted that these achievements reflect the unwavering support of the UAE’s wise leadership for People of Determination, which continues to positively impact their performance on the international stage. He encouraged the athletes to build on this success and strive for further accomplishments in upcoming competitions, while continuing to promote a positive image of para-sport.

Al Khatri expressed her pride and happiness, emphasising that athletes of determination remain committed to raising the UAE flag at major international events, especially in a country known as the “land of the impossible.”

Coach Mohammed Al Marwi highlighted that this success is the result of “strong teamwork” and praised the club’s board for its continuous support. He added that these achievements go beyond medals, serving as an important stepping stone for Emirati cycling toward future success on the global stage.