Child killed, thousands evacuated as floods hit Dominican Republic

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Heavy rainfall in the Dominican Republic has resulted in the death of a young child, the evacuation of thousands of people, damage to more than 1,000 homes, and disruptions to electricity and water supplies, prompting authorities to suspend classes in some public and private schools.

The government ordered non-essential employees to work remotely, while authorities warned of potential flooding and landslides, placing more than 12 provinces under alert, including Santo Domingo, which has been the most affected.