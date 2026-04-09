Gold steady as investors eye US-Iran talks

WORLD CAPITALS, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices held steady on Thursday as market players remained cautious about ‌the direction of US-Iran ceasefire talks, with a key US inflation report due later in the day also in focus for interest rate clues.

Spot gold was little changed at $4,713.79 per ounce, as of 0311 ​GMT. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.8 percent to $4,736.50.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.5 percent to $73.71 per ounce, platinum lost 0.6 percent to $2,017.26 and palladium slid 0.4 percent to $1,549.18.