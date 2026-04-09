Sharjah Public Libraries enables 24/7 access beyond traditional library systems

SHARJAH, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- At Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL), borrowing a book is no longer restricted by opening hours or even physical access to library buildings. Through its Smart Locker service, members can collect reserved books at any time, demonstrating a shift towards a more flexible, user-focused model of service delivery.

Readers submit requests through the online catalogue and collect items from smart lockers at SPL’s rear entrance using either their Emirates ID or membership card.

SPL’s cataloguing system is based on international standards, including Anglo-American cataloguing rules and the Dewey Decimal Classification system.

With origins dating back to 1925, SPL has grown from a single library into a network of six branches across the emirate. Today, it oversees more than 791,328 physical resources and offers access to over 15 million digital items.

The development of cataloguing reflects a wider global shift. Early card-based systems originated in 1791 during the French Revolution, with structured catalogues later adopted by institutions such as Harvard Library in 1840.

The system grew significantly with the Library of Congress, which began printing catalogue cards in 1901 and eventually managed more than 22 million cards. However, the system declined towards the end of the 20th century, with the last card printed in 1997.

A major change happened with the introduction of machine-readable cataloguing. The MARC standard, introduced in 1968, allowed libraries to digitise and share bibliographic records, paving the way for cooperative cataloguing and shared networks. By 2015, printed catalogues had completely vanished.

SPL’s modern transformation gained momentum with the opening of its new central library building in 2011, enabling automated cataloguing and lending systems in both Arabic and English.

By 2019, SPL had expanded into digital services, offering thousands of e-books and audiobooks. In 2020, access increased to millions of multilingual digital resources, leading to a 70 percent rise in membership and attracting users from various nationalities.

In 2021, SPL launched the Smart Knowledge Library, a platform for virtual learning. It was further improved in 2025 with structured learning pathways, online assessments, and instant certifications, optimised for mobile use.

SPL continues to explore the future of library services. It announced the theme “Artificial Intelligence in Libraries: Innovation and Impact” for the 26th edition of the Sharjah Libraries’ Literature Award, highlighting a growing focus on advanced technologies.

Globally, libraries are moving beyond traditional systems like MARC towards linked data models that improve discovery and connect knowledge across broader digital ecosystems.

SPL’s journey shows a clear path: from helping readers find books on shelves to enabling large-scale digital discovery, and now moving towards smarter, more accurate search systems that combine global standards with local knowledge.