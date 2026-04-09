Mubadala assets under management grow 17% to AED1.4 trillion

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi–based sovereign investor, today reported strong financial performance in its 2025 annual results.

Assets under management grew 17 percent to AED1.4 trillion (US$385 billion), with annualised five- and ten-year returns exceeding 10 percent.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO, commented, “The strength of Mubadala’s performance in 2025 reflects the long-term strategy to invest in key sectors of growth in the UAE and abroad. That strategy and our portfolio performance over the last five and ten years means Mubadala remains resilient and well positioned to weather the current challenges facing the regional and global economy.”

“For nearly a quarter of a century, Mubadala has been investing in creating sector-based champions in the UAE and around the world. In 2025, we bolstered our AI capabilities in Abu Dhabi and continued to deploy capital underpinning the UAE’s vision of greater economic diversification. With our solid track record, we are confident we will emerge from these challenging times stronger than before,” added Al Mubarak.

Mubadala’s 2025 results reflect its continued success as a disciplined global capital platform, with assets under management rising by 17 percent year-on-year to AED1.4 trillion ($385 billion). The company also delivered strong long-term performance, achieving five- and ten-year annualised rates of return of 10.7 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively.

Capital deployment grew by 20 percent to AED143 billion ($39 billion), while proceeds grew by 27 percent to AED138 billion ($38 billion).

Carlos Obeid, Chief Financial Officer, said, “2025 was another highly active year for Mubadala, with both deployment and proceeds reaching record levels, reflecting the scale and maturity of our investment platform across different asset classes and different geographies, thereby contributing to the resilience of our balance sheet.”

He added, “Importantly, this was achieved while maintaining a robust liquidity position that is built on a consistent access to diversified sources of capital. This discipline provides us with the flexibility to remain resilient in a challenging global environment and to capitalise on opportunities arising from the shifting global economic landscape.”

The UAE Investments platform reinforced its role in national value creation and economic diversification. Contributed AED45 billion in GDP impact, equivalent to 5.7 percent of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil GDP.

Mubadala focuses on long-term value creation and, in line with its sovereign investment mandate, reports multi-year performance metrics.

Since 2021, the company has not disclosed annual financial figures such as revenue and net income but has disclosed rolling 5-year IRR and, in 2024, began publishing 10-year IRR figures, reflecting the long-term nature of its capital deployment.