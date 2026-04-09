First phase of 'Skin of Dreams' exhibition opened at Cultural Foundation

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Cultural Foundation, a cultural centre under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), announced the opening of the first phase of "Skin of Dreams" exhibition on Thursday, a landmark solo show by acclaimed artist Shezad Dawood.

Running until 20th September 2026, the exhibition, curated by Jessica Cerasi, brings together more than 15 years of Dawood’s work across painting, film, installation and virtual reality.

Rooted in Modernist Architecture and Ecology, it explores alternative histories and futures through a dialogue between non-Western traditions and contemporary practices. The opening phase brings together a carefully curated selection of artworks to showcase Dawood’s practice.

Among the highlights is Night in the Garden of Love (Digital Seedbanks) (2023), a digital work featuring seven algorithmically generated plants that respond dynamically to a newly composed musical score.

Also presented is the highly anticipated premiere of Episodes 9 and 10 of Dawood’s seminal ten-part film series, Leviathan Cycle. Set several decades into the future, the series offers speculative snapshots of a world reshaped by climate change and scientific advancement. Developed in close collaboration with oceanographers, marine biologists and neurologists, these new episodes draw from scientific research. Episode 10 is co-commissioned by Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi.

The presentation further includes Encroachments (2019), an immersive virtual reality environment, and Clifton Beach (Digital Terrazzo) [Black] (2019). Together, these works highlight Dawood’s exploration of ecology, technology and sensory experience across a range of media.

Alongside the exhibition, the Cultural Foundation will present a two-week public programme thoughtfully designed to extend community engagement with Dawood’s themes through hands-on workshops.