'Sharjah Commerce and Tourism', AUS partner to support future of tourism

SHARJAH, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- American University of Sharjah (AUS) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a strategic partnership aimed at advancing Sharjah’s and the UAE’s position as a regional hub for tourism innovation and future-ready talent development.

The MoU was signed at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah by Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, and Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, in the presence of senior officials from both institutions and various media outlets.

“This memorandum reflects a clear strategic direction towards reinforcing the emirate of Sharjah’s position as a leading tourism destination, one that is driven by innovation, empowered national talent and a progressive, sustainable tourism ecosystem," Al Midfa stated.

Dr. Laursen said, “Through this collaboration, AUS will help develop talent, generate applied knowledge and create platforms where students, researchers and industry can engage with the future of tourism. It is a strategic partnership that supports economic diversification, strengthens sector competitiveness and reflects the important role universities can play in advancing national development priorities.”

A central component of the partnership is the co-design, co-organisation and annual delivery of the Sharjah Tourism Innovation Hackathon, hosted at AUS alongside the Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum.

The initiative will actively engage students and emerging talent in developing forward-looking solutions that address real-world opportunities and challenges shaping the tourism sector.

The agreement also seeks to advance education and knowledge creation in destination marketing and tourism management through meaningful, high-impact collaborations that contribute to the long-term development of the tourism sector in Sharjah and the UAE.

In addition, the MoU establishes a framework for further collaboration in areas aligned with the priorities of both institutions, including executive education and professional development, research collaboration, student engagement initiatives, industry immersion opportunities and knowledge exchange platforms.