Federal Demographic Structure Council reviews National Population Framework 2031

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior and Chairman of the Federal Demographic Structure Council (FDSC), chaired the council meeting in Abu Dhabi to review updates to the National Population Framework 2031.

The meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, also discussed priorities for the next phase to support the UAE’s directives and vision towards building a more balanced, flexible and efficient demographic system, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saif highlighted the importance of advancing policies and initiatives that support population sustainability, in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision, the national strategic plan launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed commended ongoing efforts to build a balanced, resilient, and efficient population system.

The council reviewed sectoral performance indicators and stressed the need for flexible policies that can adapt to rapid changes, while ensuring long-term demographic balance and national development. Key priorities include boosting citizens’ participation in vital economic sectors, improving productivity, and leveraging demographic diversity to support future growth.

Members also discussed implementation plans developed by strategic partners, featuring integrated projects aligned with the framework’s pillars to accelerate progress and achieve national goals efficiently.

The meeting concluded with praise for the UAE’s unique demographic composition, which reflects strong values of coexistence, tolerance, and cultural diversity upheld by the nation’s leadership and society.