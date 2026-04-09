Mubadala strengthens global presence via strategic investments, international partnerships

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala’s global platforms recorded one of their most active years in 2025, deploying capital and bolstering partnerships across North America, Europe, and Asia. This reflects a broader expansion of opportunities across AI, technology, healthcare, advanced industries, energy infrastructure and other sectors.

The company launched a US$1 billion (AED3.7 billion) private credit partnership with Fortress to expand capital solutions for middle-market and asset-backed opportunities, reinforcing Mubadala’s disciplined approach to scaling its global credit platform.

It also made a significant reinvestment in PCI Pharma Services alongside Bain Capital and Kohlberg to support the expansion of PCI’s development and manufacturing capabilities across innovative biotherapies, biologics, and specialised drug therapies to meet growing global patient demand.

The company also partnered with Silver Lake in the take-private of Endeavor Group, a leading global platform focused on talent representation, media, and entertainment (notably TKO: UFC and WWE).

The transaction reinforced Mubadala’s strategic relationship with Silver Lake, providing exposure to a high-quality, scaled franchise with strong cash-generation and long-term growth potential.

Mubadala continued to diversify its portfolio through a range of strategic transactions, including the sale of a 24 percent minority stake in Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, a leading consumer health and wellness platform, concluding a four-year partnership alongside the Bansk Group during which Arcadia’s revenue tripled.

The company invested $600 million (AED2.2 billion) in a minority stake alongside EQT and global institutional partners in Nord Anglia Education, the world’s leading premium international schools operator serving over 100,000 students across 37 countries.

It also invested in a minority stake in Techem alongside Partners Group, GIC and TPG Rise Climate as part of a €6.7 billion (AED28.8 billion) transaction supporting energy efficiency and decarbonisation across the real estate sector, which accounts for around 40 percent of global CO2 emissions.

Mubadala acquired a 30 percent stake alongside Trustar Capital, FountainVest and Sinotrans in Loscam, a leading provider of pallet pooling and returnable packaging solutions across the Asia-Pacific region, marking Mubadala’s first investment in Asia’s industrial sector. It invested $253 million (AED929 million) in vehicles managed by Ardian to acquire an interest in four ultra prime luxury retail properties in Paris and New York.

Mubadala committed approximately €300 million (AED1.29 billion) to Rezolv Energy alongside Actis, supporting the expansion of renewable power generation across Central and Eastern Europe. It partnered with Ardian to jointly invest in infrastructure secondaries with a focus on multi-asset, LP-led portfolios, committing $500 million (AED1.84 billion) to a bespoke account, with an option to deploy an additional US$500 million through co-investments.

The company committed into a structured minority investment in Trucordia alongside Carlyle through a downside-protected equity instrument. The transaction provides exposure to a scaled, asset-light insurance brokerage platform in the United States.

Mubadala Capital successfully completed the CAD$12.1 billion (AED32.2 billion) take-private of CI Financial, one of North America’s leading diversified asset and wealth management firms. With the close of this transaction, Mubadala Capital now manages, advises, and administers for clients and limited partners over $430 billion (AED1.58 trillion) in assets through its asset managers and strategic partnerships.

Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC) operates as Mubadala’s indirect investment arm. In 2025, ADIC deployed $19 billion (AED70 billion) with top-tier GPs and fund managers.

The company also intensified investments in MGX, supporting its continued strategy to invest in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

In 2025, the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), established by MGX, BlackRock and GIP with other partners, announced the acquisition of all the equity in Aligned Data Centres. MGX is partnering with Bpifrance, Mistral AI, and NVIDIA to build the largest AI campus in Europe, located in the Paris region.