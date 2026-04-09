4.9-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia, damages homes

JAKARTA, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- A shallow earthquake measuring 4.9 struck eastern Indonesia on Wednesday, damaging more than 100 houses and injuring many people, local authorities reported.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred just before midnight at a depth of about 10.4 km, with its epicentre located approximately 104 km east of Maumere city in East Nusa Tenggara province.

Two villages on the small island of Adonara felt the biggest impact, with more than 100 houses damaged and at least 20 people injured, according to local official Ismail Daton Ban.