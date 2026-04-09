Creative City Fujairah expands global reach across 180 countries

FUJAIRAH, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Creative City Fujairah has strengthened its stature as a cross-border economic and media platform through a network of partnerships spanning more than 180 countries worldwide, reflecting the rapid shift towards the content economy and digital creative industries.

The free zone continues to play a key role in driving the modern media sector in the UAE, supported by a flexible regulatory environment and competitive operating costs that have helped attract investors and entrepreneurs from various nationalities, particularly in media production, digital content creation, broadcasting and online marketing.

Creative City Fujairah is keeping pace with global sector developments by adopting innovative solutions based on advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, enhancing service efficiency and aligning with the evolving global digital economy.

These international partnerships reflect Fujairah’s growing presence as a regional hub for content creation, offering an integrated ecosystem that enables investors to operate within an open global environment connecting markets and supporting the expansion of cross-border media projects, according to Creative City Fujairah.

This momentum comes in line with the vision of the Emirate of Fujairah to enhance economic diversification and strengthen its position as an advanced investment hub.