SEWA launches new project to enhance water supply in Kalba

SHARJAH, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has begun operating a new project to enhance water supply in Kalba city. The project consists of a high-capacity strategic connection between TAQA’s resources and SEWA’s distribution network, ensuring that growing demand is met efficiently and effectively. The total cost of the project reached AED47,510,444.

Engineer Yousef Al Hammadi, Director of Kalba Department at SEWA, stated that the project has achieved a significant transformation in Kalba by adding 3 million gallons of water per day to the network. This increased the city’s water distribution capacity from 6 million to 9 million gallons per day, representing a 50 percent increase in operational capacity.

He noted that the project was implemented with funding of AED25,650,381 from SEWA and AED21,860,063 from the Initiatives Committee of His Highness the President of the UAE.

The project operates at full capacity around the clock (24/7) to directly supply SEWA’s reservoirs. It includes an advanced engineering system to ensure continuous supply, as well as the extension of 14.75 kilometers of pipelines with a diameter of 400 mm, known for their high quality and pressure resistance.

The project also incorporated advanced control systems and the installation of high-standard control valves to ensure reservoir stability and prevent sudden surges. Electrical works included completing excavation and laying essential cables within the station yard to ensure full technical integration.

Al Hammadi confirmed that Kalba’s water network is now fully ready and operating at maximum capacity. The new infrastructure guarantees sustainable and reliable water supplies that meet current consumer needs and support the city’s future expansion plans, thanks to the effective collaboration between SEWA and TAQA.