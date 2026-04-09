Suhail Al Mazrouei directs maximising use of dam water after recent weather event

DUBAI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has directed maximising the use of dam water and developing practical solutions to reduce losses from stored rainwater, to enhance the efficiency of water resource management and support the objectives of the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.

This came during an inspection tour of several dams in the Eastern Region, where the Minister reviewed their readiness, operational efficiency, and performance during the recent weather event, which brought heavy rainfall across various parts of the country.

During the visit, Al Mazrouei and senior officials from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reviewed the dams’ capacity to manage water inflows and their role in protecting lives and property while promoting sustainable water resource management.

He stressed that the dams’ performance reflects effective proactive planning and high-quality execution, noting that dams have evolved into an integrated system that goes beyond their traditional protective role to become a key pillar in strengthening water security and the first line of defence in rainwater management.

Moreover, Al Mazrouei reviewed the Ministry’s smart management system for dams and water facilities, which includes surveillance cameras, wadi flow monitoring devices, dam water level sensors, and groundwater observation equipment. All of these are integrated into a comprehensive digital system that uses artificial intelligence to analyse water movement, monitor flow speed and volume, predict flow paths, and identify high-risk areas in real time. This approach enhances water resource management efficiency and strengthens preparedness for different weather conditions.

He further directed engineering studies to assess the impact of rainwater on federal roads and to develop sustainable solutions, including advanced drainage systems and rock-cut protection measures, to enhance road efficiency and resilience while ensuring safe and continuous traffic flow.

He said, “The high efficiency demonstrated by the dams in managing water flows during the recent weather event reflects an advanced level of readiness, built on sustainable investment and the adoption of the latest technological and engineering solutions. This ensures continuity of services, protects lives and property, and strengthens the UAE’s water security system under all conditions.”

He also praised the efforts of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and its field teams, which provided an advanced model of readiness and rapid response during emergencies, helping maintain uninterrupted vital services with high efficiency.

The UAE recently experienced heavy rainfall, during which the dam network successfully retained approximately 72 million cubic meters of water. The network includes 109 dams managed by the Ministry, with a total storage capacity exceeding 90 million cubic meters. Overall, the dams reached about 83 percent of total capacity, with no significant damage reported.