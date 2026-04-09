Zayed Authority for People of Determination signs MoU for specialised dental services

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dr. Mohammed Munir Dental Center to enhance cooperation in providing specialised dental care services for People of Determination and facilitate their access to comprehensive and sustainable healthcare that meets their individual needs, in line with the highest medical standards in the UAE.

The MoU aims to establish an institutional framework that enhances access to specialised dental treatment services through an approved referral pathway from the Authority to the centre, ensuring continuity and integration of care, and contributing to the delivery of advanced medical services tailored to their needs.

The agreement includes the provision of supported treatment services, including direct insurance coverage for Thiqa cardholders (Categories 1 and 2) through a direct billing system. It also provides a 50 percent discount on cosmetic treatments and non-insurance-covered services for Thiqa cardholders (Categories 1, 2 and 3) and uninsured individuals, helping to reduce financial burdens and enhance access to specialised healthcare.

The centre provides a fully equipped treatment environment designed to accommodate People of Determination across all categories, including wheelchair users and individuals with severe disabilities who rely on medical support devices such as oxygen machines and feeding tubes, ensuring safe and integrated care tailored to their needs.

The MoU also includes cooperation in training and qualifying People of Determination and preparing them for the labour market, enhancing their professional readiness and supporting their economic and social empowerment.

Abdullah Ismail Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector at Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said that the agreement aligns with the Authority’s strategy to expand partnerships with the private healthcare sector and strengthen an integrated healthcare system that supports empowerment and improves quality of life.

He added that the Authority is committed to building qualitative partnerships that place the needs of People of Determination at the forefront, contribute to developing healthcare services, and enhance integration between health and social sectors, in line with the leadership’s vision of building a more inclusive and empowering society.

Dr. Mohammed Munir Juma Mousa Al Salwadi said that the centre has created a treatment environment where challenges are transformed into possibilities, emphasising that specialised care for People of Determination is a fundamental human right.

The areas of cooperation also include implementing specialised training programmes to build the capacities of medical and administrative staff, enhance communication methods, and deliver inclusive healthcare services. Both parties will also launch joint awareness and community initiatives to introduce People of Determination and their families to available healthcare services, contributing to raising health awareness and facilitating access to specialised treatment.