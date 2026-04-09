UAE warns of impact of Iranian attacks on global health, environment, food systems

LYON, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Addressing international leaders at the One Health Summit in Lyon, France, the UAE issued a stark warning on the far-reaching global health, environmental, and food system consequences of ongoing illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked attacks in the region. The summit, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, brought together heads of state and more than 30 ministers.

On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, participated in the One Health Summit. The Summit signified a flagship deliverable under the Government of the French Republic’s G7 Presidency and marked the first time Heads of State and Government were convened under a One Health framework.

The Summit brought together the Quadripartite — the World Health Organisation, the World Organisation for Animal Health, the United Nations Environment Programme, and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation — along with governments from more than 20 countries at the ministerial level, and hundreds of international organisations, as well as representatives from the scientific community, the private sector, and civil society.

During his intervention, Al Sayegh condemned in the strongest terms the attacks on the UAE, the Gulf states, and the wider region, stating that “the illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked attacks from Iran, encompassing over 2,700 drones and missiles, continue to exact a toll on human lives and livelihoods, critical civilian infrastructure, and the environment simultaneously.”

He emphasised that the health of people, animals, and the environment are inseparable, and that these risks are inherently interconnected, with pressures on one system quickly affecting the others.

These developments underscore the interconnected nature of human health, critical infrastructure, the environment, and global supply systems, and the need for a more integrated, prevention-focused approach to health security.

He stressed that “This is a war against the health of every country, every consumer, and every family that depends on affordable energy and food; against ecosystems that are being damaged; and against critical resources that we all share.”

Al Sayegh also emphasised the importance of expanding the scope of One Health beyond zoonotic diseases to place greater focus on environmental risks such as air pollution, a major driver of chronic disease and long-term health burdens globally.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing a more integrated, prevention-focused approach to health security, grounded in science, strong governance, and international collaboration.

Al Sayegh joined heads of delegation, including President Dramani Mahama of the Republic of Ghana, President Duma Gideon Boko of the Republic of Botswana, Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Rachid Talbi El Alami, President of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco, as well as ministers and leaders of global health and development finance organisations, at a luncheon hosted by President Emmanuel Macron to advance cooperation on shared health priorities.

He also expressed appreciation to President Macron for his leadership and solidarity with the UAE during these challenging times.

On the sidelines of the summit, Al Sayegh held bilateral meetings with ministerial delegations, including Indonesia, Italy, and the Republic of Korea, to strengthen cooperation across health and related sectors.

The UAE called on partners and participants to align around the One Health approach to protect and safeguard the health of humans, animals, and the environment, despite the current regional security situation and at a time when cooperation between nations is under strain.

Al Sayegh announced the UAE’s endorsement of the One Health and Beyond Declaration and its collaboration with the One Health Centre of Excellence Global Network, reaffirming its commitment to advancing practical, implementation-focused solutions that integrate health, environment, and climate priorities.