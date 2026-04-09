Khalifa University, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School launch dual Master’s programme from Fall 2026

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Carey Business School have officially entered into an agreement to offer a dual Master’s degree programme from Fall 2026, enabling students to earn two globally recognised graduate credentials in Health Care Management and Health Systems Management. This marks a significant step towards advancing healthcare education and global academic collaboration.

As per the agreement, qualified students will be eligible to pursue a Master of Science in Health Care Management (MS HCM) from Johns Hopkins Carey Business School in the US, and a Master of Science in Health Systems Management (MS HSMA) from Department of Management Science & Engineering at Khalifa University in the UAE.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said, “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Johns Hopkins University to expand our academic collaboration with globally leading institutions to build world-class talent for the UAE and the wider region. Khalifa University’s strengths in systems engineering and data-driven healthcare with JHU’s globally-recognised expertise in health management, prepare students to lead with confidence in a rapidly evolving global healthcare landscape. This program pathway is designed for future leaders seeking to strengthen their expertise in healthcare operations, policy, management, and systems innovation across international healthcare environments.”

Alex Triantis, Dean, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, said, “We are excited to be working with Khalifa University. Combining Carey Business School’s MS in Health Care Management with Khalifa’s MS in Health Systems Management will open new doors for students across the Middle East and help develop the next generation of health care leaders worldwide.”

The dual degree structure allows students to benefit from world-class faculty, research, and resources from both Khalifa University and Johns Hopkins University. To join the dual degree program, students must first be admitted to Khalifa University’s Master’s programme in Health Care Systems Management programme, followed by admission to Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

The first cohort will begin studies at JHU in the Fall 2026 semester. Annual enrollment is expected to range between 10 and 20 students.

Students will complete 30 credits at each institution, with a portion of credits eligible for cross recognition. Khalifa University will accept up to 12 JHU credits toward its Master’s degree in Health Systems Management, while JHU will accept up to 10 Khalifa University credits toward its Master’s degree in Health Care Management. Upon completing all academic requirements, students will receive both Master’s degrees conferred concurrently by JHU and Khalifa University.

The collaboration is designed to provide Khalifa University students exposure to the US healthcare system through direct engagement with leaders and organisations. The program offers two academic pathways to accommodate various student needs – a full-time on-campus option at Baltimore, US, and a one semester in-person at JHU Carey completing 16 credits. An additional four JHU credits will be delivered online, while the remaining coursework will be completed at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi.

A part-time online option will include a fully online completion of 20 JHU credits, designed for working professionals seeking flexibility. Students will have access to Carey’s academic support, advising, and digital learning environment. Both options provide an integrated curriculum developed by both universities and offer comprehensive student services, career support, and alumni benefits across the two institutions.