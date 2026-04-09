Ras Al Khaimah’s Marjan Hotels unveils resident packages

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Marjan has announced a new collection of ‘Live. Learn. Work & Play’ resident packages. Available across five leading Marjan destinations, the unique packages feature complimentary Bear Grylls Outdoor Explorer Camps, giving children a daily dose of adventure while parents stay productive.

The tailored packages provide a supportive setting for remote work, structured spaces for remote schooling, and meaningful outdoor experiences that help children thrive.

Across participating hotels, guests can benefit from:

• Flexible stay packages – starting from AED250 per night

• Dedicated remote workspaces and high-speed connectivity

• Facilities and support for children attending remote school

• Free Kids’ menu

• Free Kids’ movie nights

• Pets stay free

• Discount off spa treatments

Guests staying at participating Marjan hotels can enjoy complimentary access to the Bear Grylls Outdoor Explorer Camp, hosted daily from 3–5pm at Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island and Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah.

The camps are open to families from any of the hotels across the Marjan portfolio, offering every guest the chance to add a dose of adventure to their stay.

“Many families across the UAE are balancing remote work and remote learning simultaneously. Marjan’s goal is to make that experience easier, more enjoyable, and more connected,” said Alison Grinnell, CEO, Marjan Hospitality.

“These packages give parents peace of mind, children space to learn and explore, and professionals the environment they need to stay productive.”

Movenpick Al Marjan Island

• Family friendly beachfront resort

• Bear Grylls Outdoor Explorer Camp (2–5pm)

• Remote work and remote school facilities

ROVE Al Marjan Island

• Affordable, modern, youth driven brand

• Co working spaces and tech enabled rooms

Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

• All inclusive luxury

• Bear Grylls Outdoor Explorer Camp (2–5pm)

Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah

• Central location, business friendly amenities

The Ritz Carlton Al Wadi Desert

• Secluded desert sanctuary

• Ideal for families seeking privacy and nature