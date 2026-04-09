Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kaja Kallas, discusses UAE–EU strategic relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the European Union and its member states, and to strengthen joint action in a manner that supports the development of a constructive and positive UAE–EU strategic partnership that serves the strategic priorities of both sides.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Kallas’ visit, affirming the growing and evolving relations between the UAE and the European Union and its member states.

The two sides also reviewed regional developments, including the repercussions of the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and a number of sisterly and friendly countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his appreciation to Kallas for her full solidarity with the UAE, affirming the safety of all residents and visitors in the country.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Kallas further reviewed regional developments following the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The meeting also addressed the importance of enhancing international cooperation and intensifying regional and global efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the region.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Mohamed Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the European Union.