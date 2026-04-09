DIEZ launches set of economic measures to strengthen business resilience, empower partners

DUBAI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has introduced a set of flexible economic measures for companies operating across its zones. The measures aim to support partner businesses and enhance companies’ ability to navigate the impact of current circumstances.

Operating as an integrated ecosystem designed to support business continuity and strengthen operational resilience, the measures apply to companies across DIEZ’s three economic zones, effective immediately, including: Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), and Dubai CommerCity.

The move aligns with Dubai’s broader economic priorities focused on fostering a stable and flexible business environment, enhancing companies’ adaptability, and enabling expansion. It further supports the sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy while strengthening the competitiveness and investment appeal of businesses operating within the emirate.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), said, “The measures reflect DIEZ’s firm commitment to Dubai’s longstanding approach to supporting the business community and enhancing its stability by providing flexible solutions that respond to the current regional situation and ensure business continuity. It also reflects its ongoing efforts to realise the leadership’s vision through practical initiatives that enable companies to navigate challenges with confidence and resilience.”

He added, “DIEZ continues to advance an integrated economic ecosystem built on flexibility and innovation, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for investment and business, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. This initiative reflects DIEZ’s approach to enabling companies to adapt to change and maximise future opportunities within a supportive and growth-enabling environment.”

The measures aim to reduce operational pressures on businesses, including the stabilisation of rental rates upon contract renewal and the waiver of selected administrative fees, such as late licence renewal penalties, until conditions stabilise, providing companies with greater flexibility in managing compliance requirements.

As part of the measures, DIEZ is also offering companies the option to pay rent in monthly instalments, with a full waiver of instalment-related fees. This measure is designed to enhance liquidity and support business continuity during the temporary regional situation.

The measures also include a three-month deferral of shareholder amendment fees, along with a waiver of fees associated with company restructuring and authorised capital amendments. These steps aim to support companies in restructuring operations and evolving their business models with greater agility.

In addition, the measures provide for a three-month deferral of fees related to licence activity amendments, offering companies greater flexibility to expand or realign their activities in response to market demands and emerging opportunities across sectors.

The measures announced reflect DIEZ’s commitment to delivering practical, integrated solutions that strengthen business confidence and contribute to building a dynamic economic environment capable of keeping pace with evolving changes, supporting sustainable growth and reinforcing Dubai’s competitiveness as a key hub in the global economy.