Sharjah Institute for Heritage explores knowledge partnerships with ARS Libri

SHARJAH, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), received Elmar Seibel, President of ARS Libri in the United States, and John Rutter at his office at the Institute's headquarters in University City. Also present were Dr Hamad Bin Saray, Advisor for Studies at the Institute; Dr Mona Bouanama, Director of Content and Publishing; and Noura Al Khayal, Head of the Media Department.

This visit comes within the framework of strengthening cultural relations and expanding cooperation with international institutions specialising in libraries, archives, and rare books. The two sides discussed ways to collaborate on documenting cultural heritage, exchanging expertise in library management, and developing mechanisms for preserving and disseminating knowledge in line with rapid digital transformations.

Reviewing world heritage collections

During the meeting, Elmar Seibel presented a selection of unique collections encompassing Arab and Islamic heritage, architecture, folk arts, and traditional crafts, along with collections of maps, photographs, and special libraries. These will be incorporated into the Institute's new library, currently under construction under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The meeting addressed the importance of libraries as repositories of cultural memory and centres for transmitting knowledge between generations. It also explored opportunities for launching joint initiatives and programs that contribute to raising awareness of human heritage and supporting specialised research projects.

The delegation toured the Institute's facilities and vital centres, including the Restoration and Manuscripts Department, the Heritage Library, and the Arab Heritage Centre. They were briefed on the nature of the work and programmes dedicated to preserving heritage and disseminating knowledge. They concluded their tour at the International Organisations Centre for Cultural Heritage, where they were received by Nasser Al Darmaki, Deputy Director of the ICCROM Regional Office in Sharjah, in his office. The role of museums as cultural platforms that contribute to building bridges of communication between peoples and promoting intercultural dialogue was discussed.

Openness to global best practices

This visit reflects the Sharjah Institute for Heritage's commitment to engaging with international experiences and benefiting from global best practices in the fields of archiving and documentation, thereby enhancing its efforts to preserve Emirati cultural heritage and promote it more widely.

At the end of the visit, Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam presented Elmar Siebel with a number of the Institute's publications in foreign languages, including books and journals, emphasising the importance of knowledge exchange and strengthening shared cultural presence. The two sides also exchanged commemorative gifts.